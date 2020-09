FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Police are the scene of a serious crash in Flint. It happen around 2:30am at the intersection of Dort Highway and Lapeer Road near I-69 on the city’s south side. Police have not released any details, but our crews at the scene say it appears a car and motorcycle were involved. The intersection remains closed right now.

