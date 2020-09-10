Advertisement

Genesee County prioritizing public safety, retirees after $11 million in budget cuts

The county’s general fund is shrinking to over $94.6 million in 2021
Genesee County Sheriff's Office will receive a larger portion of the county's 2021 budget after a round of cuts.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Board of Commissioners anticipates $11 million less to spend during the next fiscal year, but they want to prioritize what’s left on public safety programs.

Commissioners approved a proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which calls for revenue and spending of more than $94.6 million. That is down about $11 million from the $105.3 million received and spent during the current fiscal year.

With less money to spend, Chairman Martin Cousineau said commissioners want to earmark a higher percentage of the county’s budget toward the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and courts.

Those three departments collectively comprise more than 56% of projected spending in 2021 compared to just over 50% of the current 2020 budget.

“I challenged our staff to commit to public safety first,” Cousineau said. “This board believes that public safety is a priority for our residents and we dedicated as many resources towards that effort as possible.”

Rising retiree health care costs are increasing to $19 million -- or a 20% share of the county’s anticipated spending -- next year.

The remaining 20% of the county’s general fund budget will go toward the Clerk/Register, Treasury, Drains, Equalization, Public Health, Medical Examiner, Fiscal Services, Human Resources, Building & Grounds, Board of Commissioners and other areas of county government.

“These were tough decisions for the level of services that our county could offer,” said Finance Committee Chairwoman Kim Courts. “While there are reductions included here, we tried to focus on our priorities and direct as many dollars as possible towards those areas.”

