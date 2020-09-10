House explosion caught on video

ST. LOUIS (CNN) – Neighbors are reeling after a huge explosion leveled a home in north St. Louis.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

A video shared by fire officials captured the blast from down the street.

Neighbors were awakened by the terrifying sound.

“I look around the corner and it’s a house,” one of the neighbors said. “All I can think about is the little baby and the mom.”

No one was home at the time of the explosion.

“I just can’t imagine if we were in the house,” the homeowner said.

As she tries to pick up the pieces, authorities are working to determine what caused the blast.

ICYMI - Building #Explosion - 1100blk of Newhouse. Extensive damage to the adjacent occupied exposure building on Side B. All occupants have been accounted for. No injuries reported.



The cause of the explosion is undetermined at this time. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/XXKMRHRhof — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) September 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.