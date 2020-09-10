Advertisement

Meijer extends discount for educators through the entire school year

Employees and their families enter the new Meijer store in Birch Run, Mich., Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2008 for a pre-opening celebration. The store opened to the public Wednesday. (AP Photo/The Saginaw News, Jeff Schrier)
Employees and their families enter the new Meijer store in Birch Run, Mich., Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2008 for a pre-opening celebration. The store opened to the public Wednesday. (AP Photo/The Saginaw News, Jeff Schrier)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - Educators buying school supplies for their classrooms and home offices can receive a discount from Meijer for the entire 2020-2021 school year.

The Grand Rapids-based retail giant traditionally offers a 15% discount to teachers buying school supplies in the summer and fall, but decided to extend the deal through the school year. The discount also applies to face masks and hand sanitizers this year.

About 80,000 teachers use the 15% discount at Meijer’s 250 retail supercenters across the Midwest every fall.

“There are so many uncertainties as teachers head back to classes and we’ve heard the plans may change throughout the year, so our goal is to help them shop with confidence whenever they need to refill supplies,” said Brandon Pasch, director of back-to-school merchandising for Meijer. “We hope that extending the 15% discount for the entire school year helps reduce the stress to their pocketbooks as they continue gathering supplies for their classrooms and home offices.”

Meijer says a recent survey of teachers shows they expect to repeatedly adjust and refill their school supplies several times over the next few months. Estimates show 94% of public school teachers buy their own school supplies and spend about $745 on average.

Teachers can get 15% off coupons by showing a valid school ID at their local Meijer customer service desk. The coupons are only valid on in-store purchases with some restrictions.

