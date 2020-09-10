Michigan coronavirus cases increase by most in nearly a week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan continued climbing after the Labor Day holiday on Thursday, reaching the highest increase in nearly a week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 924 more confirmed cases on Thursday, which increase the state’s total to 109,519. Seventeen more deaths were attributed to the illness on Thursday for a total of 6,569.

More than half of Thursday’s coronavirus deaths -- or nine -- came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus testing bounced back to a more normal level on Wednesday, reaching more than 33,000 completed tests. That allowed the percentage of positive tests to plunge nearly a full percentage point from 3.92% on Tuesday to 3.06% on Wednesday.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses plunged on Thursday to 577 and 165 in intensive care. That is a decrease of nearly 70 from Wednesday’s total of 643 hospitalized patients and a decrease of 13 in intensive care.

A total of 75 confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients remained on ventilators Thursday, which is a decrease of one from Wednesday.

Coronavirus cases linked to an outbreak at Central Michigan University after students returned for classes in August have slowed to a trickle. The Central Michigan District Health Department reported only eight more cases tied to the school on Thursday for a total of 278.

Those include cases involving current and recent CMU students returning to the Mount Pleasant area for the fall semester and any cases linked to them. CMU confirmed seven more cases involving students and staff on campus Wednesday for a total 193.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 3,321 cases and 279 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Saginaw, 2,545 cases, 129 deaths and 1,478 patients recovered, which is an increase of 20 cases and 44 recoveries.

Arenac, 59 cases, three deaths and 28 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 802 cases, 45 deaths and 669 patients recovered, which is an increase of 11 cases, one death and 12 recoveries.

Clare, 96 cases, four deaths and 58 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 74 cases, two deaths and 53 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 185 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Huron, 175 cases, five deaths and 130 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 128 cases, 11 deaths and 105 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and six recoveries.

Isabella, 534 cases, 10 deaths and 161 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Lapeer, 476 cases, 35 deaths and 349 recoveries, which is no change.

Midland, 402 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Ogemaw, 45 cases, five deaths and 37 recoveries, which is an increase of one recovery.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 17 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 65 cases, four deaths and 41 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 126 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Shiawassee, 442 cases, 29 deaths and 345 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case and 21 recoveries.

Tuscola, 416 cases, 29 deaths and 271 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

