Michigan House approves CBD and THC treatments for pets

In this Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, photo, Luke Byerly administers CBD oil to his 14-year-old beagle, Robbie, during a break at Byerly's job as a technician at a veterinary clinic in east Denver. People anxious to relieve suffering in their pets are increasingly turning to oils and powders that contain CBDs, a non-psychoactive component of marijuana. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
In this Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, photo, Luke Byerly administers CBD oil to his 14-year-old beagle, Robbie, during a break at Byerly's job as a technician at a veterinary clinic in east Denver. People anxious to relieve suffering in their pets are increasingly turning to oils and powders that contain CBDs, a non-psychoactive component of marijuana. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(WIBW)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a measure that would allow veterinarians to consult with pet owners about CBD and THC treatments for their animals.

Republican State Rep. Greg Markkanen of Houghton sponsored the legislation, which would allow marijuana-based products for pets after hearing from a veterinarian in his Upper Peninsula district about the issue.

“We must make sure our veterinarians are able to have open and honest conversations with people about using products containing CBD oil and marijuana to care for their pets,” Markkanen said. “Some research has shown such products can help dogs and cats cope with pain, anxiety and epilepsy."

The bill approved in the Michigan House on Thursday only allows veterinarians to discuss CBD and THC treatments with pet owners. Currently, many pet owners are forced to search for information about the treatments on the internet, Markkanen said.

Dr. Kellie Holmstrom, a veterinarian from Marquette, said her clients often have questions about using CBD oil and THC on their pets, but she believes discussing them as treatment options wades into a legal gray area.

House Bill 5085 moves to the Michigan Senate for consideration. It would have to pass there before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can decide whether to sign it into law.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

