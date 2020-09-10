Advertisement

Michigan House: Ease licensing for people with criminal past

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich (AP) - The Michigan House has unanimously approved bills designed to lift restrictions that prevent people with a criminal record from obtaining occupational licenses.

The bipartisan legislation, which was sent Thursday to the Senate for future debate, involves the consideration of an applicant’s “good moral character” in the licensing process.

The measures would prohibit the consideration of a conviction unless it is a felony and regulators also determine the specific offense is grounds for a denial. The tighter requirements would not apply when licensing child care providers, lawyers, law enforcement officers and workers in nursing homes.

