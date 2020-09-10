Advertisement

Michigan sets record for absentee ballot requests 8 weeks before Election Day

Absentee ballot.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - With eight weeks before Election Day, a record number of Michigan voters already have requested absentee ballots.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said local clerks have received 2.1 million requests for absentee ballots as of Tuesday, including 1.7 million in the past month. The previous record for absentee ballot requests was 2 million for the August primary and 1.5 million of them were cast.

“Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Michigan’s citizens enthusiastically want to vote and are taking advantage of the numerous safe, secure and reliable options they have to do so this year,” Benson said.

She is spending $1.4 million to mail postcards to 4.4 million registered voters in Michigan to encourage absentee ballots in November. Voters can request an absentee ballot for any reason by contacting their local municipal clerk or filling out a form online.

Benson has asked Michigan legislators for a changes in state laws that would allow poll workers to begin counting absentee ballots the day before Election Day, ballots received by mail postmarked on Election Day to be included and clerks to contact voters if their ballots arrive without a required signature.

