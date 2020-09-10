Advertisement

President Trump rejects Michigan’s request for full coronavirus National Guard funding

Michigan National Guard members support the distribution of food for Michigan families in need during the state’s response to COVID-19 at the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, Flint, Mich., March 30, 2020.
Michigan National Guard members support the distribution of food for Michigan families in need during the state’s response to COVID-19 at the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, Flint, Mich., March 30, 2020.(source: (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna/released)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for full federal funding of the Michigan National Guard’s coronavirus activities has been denied, she said Thursday.

Whitmer said her chief of staff received a voicemail from a White House official with President Donald Trump’s decision. That means the state will be required to pay 25% of the National Guard’s cost for assisting with the coronavirus pandemic beginning on Aug. 26.

Trump extended the Michigan National Guard’s coronavirus deployment through the end of 2020 with the cost sharing provision back in August. The federal government had paid 100% of National Guard costs in Michigan from March to August.

However, National Guard units in Florida, Texas, Arizona, Connecticut and California will continue with full federal funding. Whitmer called Trump’s decision to fully fund the National Guard in some states but not others “blatantly partisan.”

“It’s irresponsible and irrational to fully fund National Guard activities in some states but not others," Whitmer said. “We need the president to step up and do the right thing for Michigan families, our frontline workers and our economy.”

Michigan National Guard has remained active with community coronavirus testing clinics across the state, testing prison inmates, distributing personal protective equipment, assisting at food banks and supporting public safety efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

All but one of Michigan’s congressmen and both U.S. senators have called on Trump to provide full federal funding for the National Guard.

