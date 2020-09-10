Saginaw County Republicans and Democrats have hands full ahead of President Trump’s visit

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - All eyes are on Mid-Michigan as President Trump gets ready for a campaign rally here on Thursday night.

Trump is looking to secure important votes in Saginaw County as his opponent, Joe Biden completes a visit with union workers.

On Wednesday, Republicans spent time getting ready for Trump’s first campaign rally in Michigan this year, and Democrats were making a plan of their own to win Saginaw County back.

Voters in Saginaw County played a key role in President Trump winning Michigan in 2016. It was the first time the county went red in a presidential election since 1984. Now, President Trump is returning to Saginaw County to hold onto those voters in hopes of winning the state again in 2020.

“Ever since they made the announcement of the President coming here, our office over here on State Street has been bombarded by people wanting signs, literature, they also want to volunteer and get involved. They want to volunteer for the rally tomorrow. The excitement is really great. I mean seriously, it’s something that I haven’t seen in a long, long time," Thomas Roy said.

Roy is the Vice Chair of the Saginaw County Republican Party. He’s joining other local Republicans on Thursday night as they welcome President Donald Trump at MBS International Airport in Freeland.

During that time, the Democrats in Saginaw County will also be keeping busy.

“We are going to be a phone bank, and we’re getting a script, and we’re going to be doing phone calls to fellow Democrats, to friends, and family, to remind them to get up and vote for Joe Biden," Cheryl Hadsall said.

Hadsall is the Saginaw County Commissioner for District 7, overseeing southern Saginaw County. She says they need to make people aware of absentee voting and to get their vote in early.

That’s where both parties can agree. They want their voters to turn out.

“The more voters we get out there, the higher the percentage. We won’t win only by 10,000. I’d like to win by 50,000,” Roy said.

Trump won Michigan by about 10,000 votes. With a margin that slim, it’s no surprise that Michigan is a battleground state.

However, even with high stakes, Hadsall plans to demonstrate unity come Thursday. The Saginaw County Democratic Party is choosing to hold a phone bank instead of protesting the rally during a pandemic.

“I just want people to know that we are going to be peaceful tomorrow. It’s all about peace, and that’s what we’re striving for, and we’re not going to disrupt anything," Hadsall said.

