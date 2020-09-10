Saginaw residents can get free lunch for filling out Census forms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Nonprofit agencies from the Saginaw area are offering free lunch on Friday for 250 people who fill out their Census forms at Saginaw City Hall.

The effort to boost Census participation is sponsored by the Saginaw Community Foundation, Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services and other nonprofits. The free lunch events will take place on the next three Fridays.

New data shows about 1,600 households with an estimated 4,000 residents in the city of Saginaw have not filled out their Census forms yet. That could cost the city $12 million per year in funding over the next 10 years, officials say.

Census forms are due on Sept. 30.

Volunteers from the city and STARS will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Saginaw City Hall to help residents fill out their Census forms on Sept. 11, 18 and 25. Donny G’s BBQ will provide a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and a drink to the first 250 people each Friday.

City officials are implementing social distancing and other health protocols to limit the spread of coronavirus during the events.

