State sells first bonds from $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan plan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation completed the first $800 million worth of loans from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan plan.

The plan announced in January involves issuing bonds to add or accelerate 122 major highway projects across Michigan over the next few years.

A $60 million project under construction on I-496 west of Lansing is the first project in the plan. A project to rebuild I-69 from Fenton Road to Dort Highway in Flint next year also is part of the plan.

“For too long, our freeways have been held together with patches and emergency repairs,” Whitmer said. “The Rebuilding Michigan program assures Michiganders across the state that they can drive to work and drop their kids at school on safe and reliable roads for many decades to come. It has also allowed us to start moving dirt this year, without an increase at the gas pump.”

The Michigan State Transportation Commission authorized the bond sale on Jan. 30. The additional funding for freeway projects will free up money in the Michigan Transportation Fund for smaller projects on other state highways.

“Through bonding, we can completely rebuild some important freeways that we otherwise could only afford to resurface,” MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba said. “The successful sale of the bonds and positive market reaction also allows us to accelerate some non-freeway projects across the state.”

The $800 million in bonds sold this week come with an interest rate of 2.727%, which brings total proceeds to just over $1 billion.

