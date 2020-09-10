Advertisement

Whitmer: Trump is ‘biggest threat’ to America, cost lives

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is sharply criticizing President Donald Trump following revelations he purposely downplayed the deadly coronavirus.

She called it “devastating” news and Trump the “biggest threat” to Americans.

Whitmer, a Democrat whose state was hit hard by COVID-19 in the spring, reacted after the release of excerpts from journalist Bob Woodward’s book. Woodward said the president acknowledged being alarmed by the virus in February, even as he was telling the nation it was no worse than the flu and would swiftly disappear.

Trump says he was being a “cheerleader” for the country and trying to keep everyone calm.

