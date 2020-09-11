Advertisement

Flint student in the running for a $250,000 college scholarship

By Regan Blissett
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint high school student is competing on the world stage to win a scholarship competition.

The goal is to inspire students to think creatively about science.

Lydia Taylor is a senior at Mott Middle College High School and now she has a chance to win a $250,000 scholarship with the help of a video.

“So the breakthrough junior challenge is a worldwide competition where contestants ages 13 through 18,” she said. “Create a three-minute video explaining a complicated scientific topic in the fields of life science, physics, math ... And you basically explain that in a creative way that hasn’t been explained in that way before.”

After a month of research, Lydia submitted her video in April. It focused on the Higg’s Field.

That was just a small example. But out of more than 2,000 entries, Taylor made it to the top 30 -- with the next round being a popularity contest on Facebook. Each like, comment and share counts as one vote for a large prize to benefit her and her school.

“The grand prize is a $250,000 scholarship and a $100,000 science lab for my school,” Taylor said. “It would mean a lot, because then that would mean I would get to double major, which is why I really want to do. I want to double major in astrophysics and English.”

If she doesn’t win the popularity contest by Sept. 20, her video will go through another round of judging. The winner will be announced at the end of the month.

“What a blessing we already have two children currently in school,” said Taylor’s mom, Sharon. “One is going pre-med and the other one’s almost finished. And, I mean, what a load off our back.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

