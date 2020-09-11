Advertisement

Genesee Intermediate School District takes part in Day of Caring

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A small act of kindness goes a long way.

On Friday, the Genesee Intermediate School District showed just how big of a difference kindness can make in someone’s life. For the third year, the district gave back by dedicating a day to bringing positivity into the community.

“We prepare all year long for this one big day of giving,” said Superintendent Lisa Hagel. “Last year we did 7,500 acts of kindness. We think we can double that with our 52 projects.”

The projects help area hospitals, first responders, teachers and even everyday random people just trying to get by with what they need.

“We were able to give $50 gift cards to people who were buying diapers and formula for babies right in that aisle,” Hagel said. “We said, ‘Here go take this and pay for it.’ They were overwhelmed and so thankful and it was so wonderful.”

She said the organization has set a goal over the past few years to create a positive environment. Even just the smallest gesture doesn’t go unnoticed.

“'I hope your day goes well.' That can change the whole trajectory of someone’s day,” Hagel said. “You have people do that to you, maybe when your day has started off on the wrong foot and it can really turn it around.”

The GISD performed acts of kindness all day Friday throughout the Genesee County community and encouraged everyone to ask themselves, what can I do to be kind to someone else?

