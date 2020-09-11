Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Stubborn cloud cover and a wind in off of Lake Huron once again combined to make for an autumn-like setting across Mid-Michigan Thursday.  High temperatures didn’t move into the 60s very far.  Our “normal” high is still up into the middle 70s.  The clouds will gradually move out of the area in a north-to-south fashion as the night wears on.  So with extra starlight toward the north, lows will settle to around 40-degrees.  With the clouds hanging around a little longer through the night to the south, lows will range from the middle, to upper 40s.

We all should end up with a healthy dose of sunshine Friday afternoon.  High temperatures for the day will still be a little bit below average, but with light breezes prevailing, it should be a pretty nice day.  The clouds will filter back in overhead as we head through our Friday night.  As that happens, winds will be clocking more to the south, so we should have some warmer temperatures for the weekend.

The best chance of seeing some sunshine Saturday will be early in the day across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.  A good bit of cloud cover looks to be a good bet for the afternoon as some showers and thundershowers move in from the west.  Before the showers begin, highs for the day will move back into the 70s.  Showers and thundershowers will continue through Saturday night.  A few showers will linger into Sunday morning, but the trend for the afternoon will be for the clouds to move out.  Highs will again push into the 70s. - JR

