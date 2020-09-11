Advertisement

Michigan hunter education safety certificates extended to June 2021

Two Michigan hunter education students pose for a picture with their newly earned hunter education safety certificates
Two Michigan hunter education students pose for a picture with their newly earned hunter education safety certificates(source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Hunter education students can forgo the last part of their program and still get a license this fall.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is allowing online students to postpone their field safety skills test this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The provision applies to hunter education students who started the program after Sept. 10, 2019, and complete the online portion.

Normally, a hunter education student would have to demonstrate safety skills to a certified instructor in the field to obtain a certificate before they can purchase a hunting license in Michigan. That provision is being waived this year.

“The department recognizes that COVID-19 is preventing some students from attending the required field day,” said DNR Law Enforcement Division Chief Gary Hagler. “We hope this extension will allow new hunters the time they need to attend a field day while still being able to safely enjoy the upcoming seasons.”

Students who don’t have a safety certificate yet can print the temporary paperwork from their online portal. The temporary certificate will be required for them to purchase a hunting license.

Those students then have until June 1, 2021, or 12 months from when they completed the online course -- whichever comes later -- to complete the required field safety test for a permanent hunter education safety certificate.

The DNR canceled in-person hunter education classes in March and started the online temporary certificate program in May. Those certificates initially were slated to expire on Dec. 31, but that date has been pushed back by six months.

Field safety skills tests resumed in August.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Third animal with rabies found in Genesee County this year

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Everyone also is advised to avoid wild, stray or dead animals.

Health

Michigan health officials discourage evening outdoor events as EEE spreads

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The recommendation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued Friday includes evening sports practices and games.

Coronavirus

Michigan sees largest single-day coronavirus increase since April, passes milestone

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,313 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 110,832.

Crime

Detroit man pleads guilty to defrauding $590,000 loan from Payroll Protection Program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Detroit man pleaded guilty to obtaining a fraudulent $590,000 loan from the Payroll Protection Program and using part of the proceeds to buy himself four new vehicles.

Latest News

News

‘Ruff’ year continues for Saginaw Police Department K-9 Deebo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Saginaw Police Department K-9 who already survived a brutal stabbing this year is dealing with yet another health scare.

News

Goodrich High School football team adjusts to face mask requirement

Updated: 4 hours ago

State

Michigan regulators ban the sale of hand sanitizer brand

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development ordered stores to remove Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizer from shelves after testing showed it doesn’t contain enough alcohol to adequately kill germs and bacteria.

National Politics

President Trump highlights 2 different visions of America during Saginaw County rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
No official estimates were released Thursday night, but thousands of supporters packed inside and just outside the AvFlight Saginaw hangar at MBS International Airport in Saginaw County.

News

President Trump highlights two visions of America from both campaigns

Updated: 6 hours ago

Lottery

Saginaw man wins $1 million Powerball prize

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The 72-year-old former Marine from Saginaw said he drew on his experience to remain calm despite the life-changing moment.