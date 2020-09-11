Michigan hunter education safety certificates extended to June 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Hunter education students can forgo the last part of their program and still get a license this fall.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is allowing online students to postpone their field safety skills test this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The provision applies to hunter education students who started the program after Sept. 10, 2019, and complete the online portion.

Normally, a hunter education student would have to demonstrate safety skills to a certified instructor in the field to obtain a certificate before they can purchase a hunting license in Michigan. That provision is being waived this year.

“The department recognizes that COVID-19 is preventing some students from attending the required field day,” said DNR Law Enforcement Division Chief Gary Hagler. “We hope this extension will allow new hunters the time they need to attend a field day while still being able to safely enjoy the upcoming seasons.”

Students who don’t have a safety certificate yet can print the temporary paperwork from their online portal. The temporary certificate will be required for them to purchase a hunting license.

Those students then have until June 1, 2021, or 12 months from when they completed the online course -- whichever comes later -- to complete the required field safety test for a permanent hunter education safety certificate.

The DNR canceled in-person hunter education classes in March and started the online temporary certificate program in May. Those certificates initially were slated to expire on Dec. 31, but that date has been pushed back by six months.

Field safety skills tests resumed in August.

