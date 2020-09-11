Michigan regulators ban the sale of hand sanitizer brand

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State regulators are banning the sale of a hand sanitizer brand they say doesn’t meet quality standards after a series of laboratory tests.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development ordered stores to remove Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizer from shelves after testing showed it doesn’t contain enough alcohol to adequately kill germs and bacteria.

Regulators say Vlanc+Piür advertises a 70% ethyl alcohol content on the bottles, along with aloe and glycerin. However, lab tests found less than 60% ethyl alcohol content.

“Hand sanitizers have become one of the critical tools for preventing COVID-19. They must have a minimum of 70% isopropyl alcohol or 60% ethyl alcohol to be considered effective,” said Craig VanBuren, the agriculture department’s Laboratory Division director. “Working to ensure that Michiganders are getting what they pay for is a hallmark of consumer protection."

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is continuing to study other hand sanitizer brands sold around the state to ensure they meet minimum criteria. Anyone with Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizers should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

