Michigan sees largest single-day coronavirus increase since April, passes milestone

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan saw the largest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since April on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,313 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 110,832. The state passed the 110,000 milestone for confirmed cases with the highest daily increase since April 24.

Friday also is the fourth day in a row with a larger increase than the previous day.

Michigan took only 14 days to go from 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases to 110,000. That is the shortest time frame for an increase of 10,000 confirmed cases since April.

Nine more deaths in Michigan were attributed to coronavirus on Friday, which increase the statewide total to 6,578. None of the deaths were reported in Mid-Michigan.

Coronavirus testing reached the highest level in a week on Thursday with more than 35,000 completed tests. But the percentage of positive tests jumped on Thursday to 4.25%, which is the highest since May 29.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped for a second straight day on Friday to 559. Of those, 77 patients remained on ventilators and 169 were in intensive care on Friday, which are slight increases from Thursday.

The increase in coronavirus cases linked to an outbreak at Central Michigan University after students returned for classes in August slowed even more. The Central Michigan District Health Department reported only three more cases tied to the school on Thursday for a total of 281.

Those include cases involving current and recent CMU students returning to the Mount Pleasant area for the fall semester and any cases linked to them.

CMU confirmed three of the cases reported Thursday involve students and staff on campus for a total 196. The increase in newly confirmed coronavirus cases on on-campus since Monday stands at 10, which is a significant decrease from 44 reported last week and 63 reporting during the last full week of August.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 3,348 cases and 279 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Saginaw, 2,562 cases, 129 deaths and 1,487 patients recovered, which is an increase of 17 cases and nine recoveries.

Arenac, 59 cases, three deaths and 31 recoveries, which is an increase of three recoveries.

Bay, 806 cases, 45 deaths and 669 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases.

Clare, 97 cases, four deaths and 65 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and seven recoveries.

Gladwin, 74 cases, two deaths and 59 recoveries, which is an increase of six recoveries.

Gratiot, 186 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 175 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 recoveries.

Iosco, 131 cases, 11 deaths and 105 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Isabella, 543 cases, 10 deaths and 172 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and 11 recoveries.

Lapeer, 477 cases, 35 deaths and 349 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Midland, 406 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Ogemaw, 45 cases, five deaths and 37 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 17 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 66 cases, four deaths and 44 recoveries, which is and increase of one case and three recoveries.

Sanilac, 126 cases and six deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 441 cases, 29 deaths and 345 patients recovered, which is no change.

Tuscola, 414 cases, 29 deaths and 271 recoveries, which is an increase of 54 recoveries.

