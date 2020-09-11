Pleasant weather for Friday, warmer this weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was another cool day in Mid-Michigan on Thursday as temperatures were once again more than 10 degrees below normal across the area. Looking ahead, we do see warmer temperatures on the horizon with some more chances for rain and storms this weekend.

We wrap up the shortened work week with some pretty nice weather as clouds will decrease throughout the day and some sunshine is likely later today. High temperatures will also be a touch warmer with many places in the upper 60s with an east-northeasterly wind at 5-10 mph. Overnight, clouds will increase again and then our next storm system will move in during the afternoon hours on Saturday. It does appear that most of the day will be dry but storm chances will increase during the afternoon and will be likely by Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be a lot warmer in the mid to upper 70s. For Sunday, a few lingering showers are expected but we should dry out by the afternoon. Highs are forecast to be in the low to middle 70s.

Into next week, our temperatures dip a bit for Monday but with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs are in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday also look pretty good as our temperatures will be back into the 70s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our next rain chance appears to be late Wednesday into Thursday as another cold front approaches the area.

