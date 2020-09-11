Advertisement

President Trump highlights 2 different visions of America during Saginaw County rally

By Charlie Tinker
Sep. 11, 2020
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dueling campaign rallies over the last two days have made the battleground state of Michigan a national focus in the race for the White House.

No official estimates were released Thursday night, but thousands of supporters packed inside and just outside the AvFlight Saginaw hangar at MBS International Airport in Saginaw County.

Michigan and its 16 electoral votes are crucial for Democrat nominee Joe Biden if he hopes to cement his chances for winning the White House and, on the flip side, they are crucial to Trump in his bid for a second term as president.

In terms of the message from Trump on Thursday, it certainly appealed to his supporters based on the amount of applause.

He spoke to the ongoing protests and riots still happening around the nation, largely blaming the political left. He generally framed two very different versions of America -- the America of Trump and the America of Biden.

“At no time before has there been a clearer choice between the two parties -- two visions, two philosophies and two agendas for the future,” Trump said. “There’s never been a vision like this. You have Sleepy Joe and you have Trump.”

He also endorsed Republican Senate candidate John James, who spoke earlier in the evening, and thanked Michigan’s Republican representatives for their support.

Trump also spent a good deal of his speech, which lasted well over an hour, speaking directly to local residents caught up in that May flooding.

“It was a terrible thing. They’re working very hard right now. We’re providing more than $3 million in federal funds to help homeowners, businesses and communities recover from that catastrophe,” Trump said.

In general, the president’s message struck the opposite tone from what we heard from Biden at his event in Warren on Wednesday.

