‘Ruff’ year continues for Saginaw Police Department K-9 Deebo

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department K-9 who already survived a brutal stabbing this year is dealing with yet another health scare.

Deebo’s handler says he’s been in a lot of pain recently, so he had a cyst-like lump removed from his back Thursday in hopes of fixing the problem. During the procedure, the veterinarian also had some X-rays done and found his left hip doesn’t look like the right.

An orthopedic surgeon is looking over the X-rays to determine what comes next.

For now, Deebo is recovering from surgery at home. His family thanks everyone for their continued support throughout this “ruff” year.

Deebo was stabbed back in February while trying to help officers apprehend Zane Blaisdell inside a residence on Sheridan Avenue in Saginaw. Officers shot and killed Blaisdell during the incident, which started with a domestic dispute and alleged kidnapping.

