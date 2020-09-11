Advertisement

Saginaw man leaves $2.7 million to city police, fire and American Red Cross

The Saginaw Police Department
The Saginaw Police Department(source: WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - $1.8 million dollars is a lot of money.

That’s how much Saginaw’s public safety departments are getting from a man who recently passed away.

Gerald Rutledge was 84 years old when he died in April.

His name has come up in a recent news story. We will get to that in just a bit.

But for now, his generosity is taking center stage.

“He had a guardianship, through the public guardian’s office, and they let us know when he passed away, and it was our job to clean out the house and get it sold as part of the estate,” says Jim Thomas.

Thomas is an elder law attorney with the law office of Carol Thomas and handled the estate of Gerald Rutledge, who lived in a modest west side Saginaw home until he passed away in April. Rutledge had dementia. He died with a lot of money.

“I believe an hourly employee at GM, and he didn’t have any children or anything like that, and didn’t seem to spend a lot of money, just accumulated that through his life,” says Thomas.

Thomas says Rutledge is leaving $2.7 million-dollars to three entities.

“The three different charities the money is going to, the American Red Cross-Saginaw Chapter, the Saginaw Police Department and the Saginaw Fire Department,” Thomas says.

$900-thousand will go to the police department and another $900-thousand will go to the fire department. The two department’s budgets for the next fiscal year shows the significance of the gifts, the $900-thousand is more than ten percent of the fire budget. Thomas says his mother Carol remembers why Rutledge, who made the will in 2006, wanted to leave so much money to public safety.

“She recalls, she thinks his dad my have been either part of the fire department, or part of the police department,” Thomas says.

Thomas says the gifts should be delivered to the three entities in the next month or two.

“We’ve had clients leave a few thousand dollars here and there, something like that, but not this amount,” he says

I spoke with or texted some city officials today about the money, but they were not completely aware of the gifts and they did not want to comment at this time.

News of the gifts to the three entities happens as Rutledge’s home became the center of a cold case missing persons investigation.

Michigan State Police believe Rutledge’s garage was used to store a car that has been missing from the Bridgeport area. The car, and its owner, Eric Franks vanished in March 2011. The car was found in Clare on Tuesday. It had been purchased by a man in an estate sale held after Rutledge died. The car is now at the MSP Crime Lab.

Police do not believe Rutledge had knowledge that the car was in his garage.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Four Lakes Task Force: $338M to rebuild dams, restore lakes

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
It has been almost four months since the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams. The resulting catastrophic flooding caused around $175 million in damage. But that amount is just a chunk of what the Four Lakes Task Force estimates will cost to rebuild the dams and restore Wixom and Sanford Lakes.

Crime

Jury trials resuming in Genesee County after six-month coronavirus delay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
A jury will be selected Tuesday after the Chief Judge said they had talks with the Genesee County Health Department and Michigan Supreme Court. They made a number of changes to the courtroom.

Community

Family Promise creates space for homeless students to learn

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
For the kids they've helped over the last 6 years, they know school is the only constant. So, they found a way to make sure that stability didn't go away.

Health

Third animal with rabies found in Genesee County this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Everyone also is advised to avoid wild, stray or dead animals.

Latest News

Health

Michigan health officials discourage evening outdoor events as EEE spreads

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The recommendation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued Friday includes evening sports practices and games.

State

Michigan hunter education safety certificates extended to June 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is allowing online students to postpone their field safety skills test this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Michigan sees largest single-day coronavirus increase since April, passes milestone

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,313 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 110,832.

Crime

Detroit man pleads guilty to defrauding $590,000 loan from Payroll Protection Program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Detroit man pleaded guilty to obtaining a fraudulent $590,000 loan from the Payroll Protection Program and using part of the proceeds to buy himself four new vehicles.

News

‘Ruff’ year continues for Saginaw Police Department K-9 Deebo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Saginaw Police Department K-9 who already survived a brutal stabbing this year is dealing with yet another health scare.

News

Goodrich High School football team adjusts to face mask requirement

Updated: 6 hours ago