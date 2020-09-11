Advertisement

Saginaw man wins $1 million Powerball prize

Richard Martinez of Saginaw won $1 million with this Powerball ticket from the Aug. 15 drawing.
Richard Martinez of Saginaw won $1 million with this Powerball ticket from the Aug. 15 drawing.(source: Michigan Lottery)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Richard Martinez’s military training kicked in when he discovered that he won a $1 million Powerball prize in August.

The 72-year-old former Marine from Saginaw said he drew on his experience to remain calm despite the life-changing moment.

“When I found out I had won $1 million, I stayed pretty calm," Martinez said. "I’m a Marine and I always stay pretty calm. Nothing good happens when you get too excited.”

He matched all five white balls -- 05-12-34-45-56 -- in the Aug. 15 Powerball drawing with a ticket he purchased at the 7-Eleven on Gratiot Road in Saginaw. The $1 million prize comes after years of buying tickets for most drawings.

“I’ve played Powerball for years,” said Martinez. “I play just about every draw because you never know when you might win.”

Martinez visited Michigan Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize, which he plans to share with family.

“It’s a great feeling to know I can help my three kids get out of debt,” Martinez said.

