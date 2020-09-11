United Way and AmeriCorps team up for Flint community clean-up day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sept. 11 will always be recognized as a day that shook the United States.

But it also saw the country come together in very special and powerful way. The United Way and AmeriCorps tried to capture that same feeling of togetherness on Friday through community service.

Nineteen years ago, tragedy struck. Americans lost loved ones and friends.

Terrorists brought down the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York, crashed an airliner into the Pentagon near Washington, D.C. and hijacked another airliner that crashed into a field near Shanksville, Penn.

The event brought the U.S. together.

“The country was just unified at that moment in time and that is what the 9/11 Day of Service is supposed to do, is to remind people what that moment was like,” said Jamie-lee Vernable of the United Way.

About 50 United Way and AmeriCorps volunteers teamed up to bring that feeling into the Flint community by fixing up Kearsley Park, which has been in place for over 100 years. More volunteers helped clean up and trim hedges along the Flint River Trail.

“It has become a site of illegal tire dumping. We have a lot of volunteers out there that are going to be removing of all that to make the trail a great place for families to walk," Vernable said.

