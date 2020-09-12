Advertisement

Campus dairy store pausing operations as sales dip to virus

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A sweet-treat fixture on Michigan State University’s East Lansing campus is pausing its operations with fewer students around due to the coronavirus.

WLNS-TV reports that the MSU Dairy Store - popular for its ice cream - closed its doors Friday but looks forward to resuming operations when economic conditions permit.

Michigan State students are taking fall classes virtually after the school announced last month that it is going online this semester.

The dairy store has been offering curbside service for a few months, but that is expected to be halted Monday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Coronavirus

Health Department: All local MSU students should self-quarantine immediately

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Ingham County Health Department said all local Michigan State University students should self-quarantine immediately because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

National

Oxford, AstraZeneca resumes coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a statement, the university confirmed the restart across all of its U.K. clinical trial sites after regulators gave the go-ahead following the pause on Sunday.

Coronavirus

Soaring Eagle Casino bans certain type of masks for guests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort announced Friday that certain types of masks will no longer be acceptable for guests to wear inside of its facilities.

Home

Breaking down the numbers as Michigan confirms highest daily coronavirus count since April

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
More than 1300 new cases added in a single-day represents the state's largest jump since April, but that number alone doesn’t tell the whole story. ABC 12 reached out to an expert to put the data into perspective.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study: Kids infected at day care spread coronavirus at home

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The findings don’t mean that schools and child-care programs need to close, but it does confirm that the virus can spread within those places and then be brought home by kids.

Coronavirus

Know how to wear your face mask correctly

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Wearing your mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC’s Dr. Paige Armstrong shows you how to correctly put on and take off your mask.

Health

Third animal with rabies found in Genesee County this year

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Everyone also is advised to avoid wild, stray or dead animals.

Health

Michigan health officials discourage evening outdoor events as EEE spreads

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The recommendation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued Friday includes evening sports practices and games.

Coronavirus

Michigan sees largest single-day coronavirus increase since April, passes milestone

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,313 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 110,832.

Coronavirus

Daily US virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON and NICKY FORSTER
The arrival of cooler weather and the likelihood of more indoor gatherings will add to the importance of everyday safety precautions, experts say.