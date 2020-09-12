Campus dairy store pausing operations as sales dip to virus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A sweet-treat fixture on Michigan State University’s East Lansing campus is pausing its operations with fewer students around due to the coronavirus.

WLNS-TV reports that the MSU Dairy Store - popular for its ice cream - closed its doors Friday but looks forward to resuming operations when economic conditions permit.

Michigan State students are taking fall classes virtually after the school announced last month that it is going online this semester.

The dairy store has been offering curbside service for a few months, but that is expected to be halted Monday.

