Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a picture perfect day across mid-Michigan.

We saw lots of sunshine and very pleasant temperatures.

Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A few showers are possible for northern parts of our area in the morning.

Toward the evening hours, scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected.

Saturday will feel more like summer with highs near 80 degrees and more humidity too.

Sunday will be a bit cooler.

Some spotty showers are possible first thing in the morning with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Next week starts off sunny for both Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will be comfortably in the 60s Monday and low 70s on Tuesday.

