Midland Police Department introduces new K9 to community

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Midland Police Department has released the name of its new K9 after a community-wide naming contest and several months of training.

MPD said the K9 will be named LEO.

“We chose the name LEO for our new K9 not only because it’s an acronym for Law Enforcement Officer, but also because it fits his strong presence and confident, personable demeanor perfectly,” said Chief of Police Nicole Ford. “We are anxiously awaiting K9 LEO’s arrival in Midland and look forward to his officially joining us very soon.”

The police department said LEO is a two-year-old German Shepherd and will be trained on and assist in search and recovery and article tracking.

The new K9 was purchased for the department from a donation of nearly $78,000 from the Katherine A. Moore Revocable Trust.

K9 LEO will begin training with his MPD handler beginning Monday, September 28.

The winner of the community naming contest will be contacted by MPD at a later date to schedule a meet-and-greet.

