Soaring Eagle Casino bans certain type of masks for guests

Beginning Monday, at both Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel, guests will no longer be allowed to wear certain types of masks.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort announced Friday that certain types of masks will no longer be acceptable for guests to wear inside of its facilities.

Beginning Monday morning, at both Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel, guests will no longer be allowed to wear bandannas, masks with ventilation valves, and neck gaiters.

The changes are in conjunction with recently updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Soaring Eagle announced.

Proper face masks are still required and they must cover both your mouth and nose.

If a guest does not have a mask, one will be provided.

