Warmer weekend ahead but with storm chances

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a pretty nice day on Friday, we’ll see some more active weather return as we head into the weekend but temperatures will be much warmer both Saturday and Sunday.

A few showers are likely during the morning hours in our northern counties but areas to the south will likely stay dry. During the afternoon and evening, more scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and move into the area. These will continue to move through overnight as well. Highs are going to be much warmer today though into the middle to upper 70s. A cold front will slide through overnight and that should end our rain chances during the morning tomorrow. Some cooler air will move in behind this front and that’ll lead to highs in the middle 70s across the area.

We begin the work week with some beautiful September weather with tons of sunshine Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. By Wednesday, some warmer air will move into the area and that’ll lead to highs in the upper 70s. For the end of the week, another cold front is forecast to slide through the region. There is some question as to how strong this front will be and how much rain could fall as it moves through the area. Right now, low rain chances will be in the forecast Thursday with highs in the lower 70s with cooler and drier air for Friday.

