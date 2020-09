FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police said an elderly man was in critical condition after he was beaten and kicked.

They said it happened just after 8:45 p.m. Saturday on Dupont Street.

Police said the 67-year-old man was unconscious and taken to the hospital.

Investigators said a 42-year-man was arrested at the scene.

