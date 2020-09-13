Free masks to be distributed in several Mid-Michigan counties
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Central Michigan District Health Department said free masks would be available in several communities during the next two weeks.
It was part of an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The scheduled mask distribution sites included branches in Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola, and Roscommon counties.
Organizers said there was a limit of one mask per person in each household, while supplies last.
Anyone with questions was asked to leave a message at its Coronavirus Message Center at 989-773-5921 EXT. 1433. The health department said calls would be returned.
Full schedule:
ARENAC COUNTY
MONDAY
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020
10 A.M.—12 NOON
4489 W. M-61
STANDISH
CLARE COUNTY
MONDAY
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020
9 A.M.— 11 A.M.
815 N. CLARE AVENUE
HARRISON
GLADWIN COUNTY
MONDAY
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020
2 P.M.—4 P.M.
103 N. BOWERY
GLADWIN
ISABELLA COUNTY
MONDAY
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020
2 P.M.—4 P.M.
2012 E PRESTON
MT PLEASANT
OSCEOLA COUNTY
TUESDAY
SEPTEMBER 22, 2020
10 A.M.—12 NOON
22054 PROFESSIONAL
DRIVE
REED CITY
ROSCOMMON COUNTY
FRIDAY
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020
9 A.M.—11 A.M.
200 GRAND AVENUE
PRUDENVILLE
