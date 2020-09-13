Free masks to be distributed in several Mid-Michigan counties

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Central Michigan District Health Department said free masks would be available in several communities during the next two weeks.

It was part of an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The scheduled mask distribution sites included branches in Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola, and Roscommon counties.

Organizers said there was a limit of one mask per person in each household, while supplies last.

Anyone with questions was asked to leave a message at its Coronavirus Message Center at 989-773-5921 EXT. 1433. The health department said calls would be returned.

Full schedule:

ARENAC COUNTY

MONDAY

SEPTEMBER 14, 2020

10 A.M.—12 NOON

4489 W. M-61

STANDISH

CLARE COUNTY

MONDAY

SEPTEMBER 21, 2020

9 A.M.— 11 A.M.

815 N. CLARE AVENUE

HARRISON

GLADWIN COUNTY

MONDAY

SEPTEMBER 14, 2020

2 P.M.—4 P.M.

103 N. BOWERY

GLADWIN

ISABELLA COUNTY

MONDAY

SEPTEMBER 21, 2020

2 P.M.—4 P.M.

2012 E PRESTON

MT PLEASANT

OSCEOLA COUNTY

TUESDAY

SEPTEMBER 22, 2020

10 A.M.—12 NOON

22054 PROFESSIONAL

DRIVE

REED CITY

ROSCOMMON COUNTY

FRIDAY

SEPTEMBER 18, 2020

9 A.M.—11 A.M.

200 GRAND AVENUE

PRUDENVILLE

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.