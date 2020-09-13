Advertisement

Free masks to be distributed in several Mid-Michigan counties

Central Michigan District Health Department mask distribution
Central Michigan District Health Department mask distribution(Central Michigan District Health Department)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Central Michigan District Health Department said free masks would be available in several communities during the next two weeks.

It was part of an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The scheduled mask distribution sites included branches in Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola, and Roscommon counties.

Organizers said there was a limit of one mask per person in each household, while supplies last.

Anyone with questions was asked to leave a message at its Coronavirus Message Center at 989-773-5921 EXT. 1433. The health department said calls would be returned.

Full schedule:

ARENAC COUNTY

MONDAY

SEPTEMBER 14, 2020

10 A.M.—12 NOON

4489 W. M-61

STANDISH

CLARE COUNTY

MONDAY

SEPTEMBER 21, 2020

9 A.M.— 11 A.M.

815 N. CLARE AVENUE

HARRISON

GLADWIN COUNTY

MONDAY

SEPTEMBER 14, 2020

2 P.M.—4 P.M.

103 N. BOWERY

GLADWIN

ISABELLA COUNTY

MONDAY

SEPTEMBER 21, 2020

2 P.M.—4 P.M.

2012 E PRESTON

MT PLEASANT

OSCEOLA COUNTY

TUESDAY

SEPTEMBER 22, 2020

10 A.M.—12 NOON

22054 PROFESSIONAL

DRIVE

REED CITY

ROSCOMMON COUNTY

FRIDAY

SEPTEMBER 18, 2020

9 A.M.—11 A.M.

200 GRAND AVENUE

PRUDENVILLE

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan confirms 692 coronavirus cases, 13 deaths Saturday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Michigan reported fewer new cases Saturday, a day after it confirmed its highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases since April.

National

Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Health Department: All local MSU students should self-quarantine immediately

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Ingham County Health Department said all local Michigan State University students should self-quarantine immediately because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

National

Oxford, AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a statement, the university confirmed the restart across all of its U.K. clinical trial sites after regulators gave the go-ahead following the pause on Sunday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Campus dairy store pausing operations as sales dip to virus

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A sweet-treat fixture on Michigan State University’s East Lansing campus is pausing its operations with fewer students around due to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Soaring Eagle Casino bans certain type of masks for guests

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:51 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort announced Friday that certain types of masks will no longer be acceptable for guests to wear inside of its facilities.

Home

Breaking down the numbers as Michigan confirms highest daily coronavirus count since April

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
More than 1300 new cases added in a single-day represents the state's largest jump since April, but that number alone doesn’t tell the whole story. ABC 12 reached out to an expert to put the data into perspective.

Coronavirus

Study: Kids infected at day care spread coronavirus at home

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The findings don’t mean that schools and child-care programs need to close, but it does confirm that the virus can spread within those places and then be brought home by kids.

Coronavirus

Know how to wear your face mask correctly

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
Wearing your mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC’s Dr. Paige Armstrong shows you how to correctly put on and take off your mask.

Health

Third animal with rabies found in Genesee County this year

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Everyone also is advised to avoid wild, stray or dead animals.