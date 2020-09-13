Advertisement

Huron Co. Sheriff: teen hunter killed in bizarre accident involving corn chopper

The Huron County Sheriff's Office.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office. (WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HURON CO., Mich. (WJRT) (09/12/2020)-A teenage hunter has died following a fatal run-in with a corn harvester, according a release from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

The freak accident occurred just prior to 9:00 Saturday morning in a Chandler Township cornfield off Limerick Road, between Farver and Maxwell Roads.

The Huron County Sheriff reports the 14-year-old Elkton man had been dropped-off to hunt deer earlier. The teen likely fell asleep.

A Pigeon man then returned to finish harvesting the field with a Krone corn chopper, the sheriff’s office said. Not realizing he was there, the operator is believed to have driven-over the teen and realized what had occurred shortly thereafter.

The victim has not been identified but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Huron County Medical Examiner is set to conduct an autopsy.

