Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our weekend started off with a mix of sun & clouds, along with a few stray showers. A southerly wind helped push temperatures into the low to mid 70s.

As a cold front approaches, we’ll notice some showers and thunderstorms rumble through mid-Michigan.

No heavy amounts of rain are expected, as this system will move through fairly quickly.

Overnight lows will be much milder, in the low 60s.

Sunday may start off with an early morning shower, then give way to at least some spotty sunshine later in the day.

Afternoon temperatures will be close to our normal of 74 for this time of year.

Next week begins with lots of sunshine and some very pleasant weather. After a cooler Monday, we’ll be back into the 70s for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

There’s a very slight chance of an isolated shower Wednesday, ahead of our next cold front, which doesn’t look to be very active at this time.

The end of the week looks dry with at least partly sunny conditions and comfortable afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

www.abc12.com/weather

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

