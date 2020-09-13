Advertisement

Michigan confirms 692 coronavirus cases, 13 deaths Saturday

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (09/12/2020)-Michigan reported fewer new cases Saturday, a day after it confirmed its highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases since April.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 692 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus Saturday for a total of 111,524.

Saturday ended a four-day streak of progressively larger new case counts, though it should be noted numbers are typically lower over the weekend, based upon fewer labs reporting results.

13 more deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide Saturday, all of which were identified via a vital records review. Those additional deaths pushed the statewide total to 6,591. Four of those deaths were reported in Mid-Michigan.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses held at 559 Saturday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data with the change from Friday:

  • Genesee, 3,349 cases and 280 deaths, which is an increase one case and one death.
  • Saginaw, 2,575 cases and 130 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases and one death.
  • Arenac, 59 cases and three deaths.
  • Bay, 813 cases and 46 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.
  • Clare, 97 cases and four deaths.
  • Gladwin, 76 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Gratiot, 190 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Huron, 175 cases and five deaths.
  • Iosco, 133 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Isabella, 545 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Lapeer, 479 cases and 36 deaths, which is an increase of two cases and one death.
  • Midland, 413 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Ogemaw, 45 cases and five deaths.
  • Oscoda, 22 cases and one death.
  • Roscommon, 66 cases and four deaths.
  • Sanilac, 127 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Shiawassee, 441 cases and 29 deaths.
  • Tuscola, 416 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

