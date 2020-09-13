Nicer weather to wrap up the weekend in Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After some showers and thunderstorms moved through the area last night, our weather will gradually improve throughout the day today and some beautiful September weather is expected as we begin the new work week tomorrow.

We wrap up the weekend with rain chances diminishing throughout the morning as a cold front slides through the area. Any morning showers will come to an end just after sunrise and eventually, we will see the clouds move out too and some sunshine is expected this afternoon. High temperatures today are expected to be in the lower 70s. Winds will also be a bit breezy throughout the day as well. An area of high pressure will then control our weather Monday and Tuesay and that will give us lots of sunshine and some picture perfect weather for this time of year. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s and on Tuesday in the lower 70s.

Warmer weather will quickly arrive for Wedensday with some afternoon clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Another cold front is then set to move through late week and that could bring us a stray shower or two on Thursday but rain chances are not all that impressive. We are tracking some much cooler air that is set to move into the area late in the week and into next weekend. Right now, it looks like highs will be in mid 60s for Thursday and then lower 60s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will also be on the chilly-side in the 30s and 40s Thursday night.

