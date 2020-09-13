St. Luke NEW life to host mom’s baby shower

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/13/2020) - New moms and moms to be are invited to a special drive through baby shower in Flint this Wednesday.

St Luke’s New Life Center is hosting the event to help those in need pick up a diaper bag packed with diapers, baby gear and new and gently used clothing.

Pregnant moms and moms with babies under six months years old are invited to call 810-239-8710 to register.

The event will run from 10 am until 2 pm this Wednesday in the parking lot of the St. Luke’s New Life Center at 3115 Lawndale Avenue in Flint.

