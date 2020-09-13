Advertisement

St. Luke NEW life to host mom’s baby shower

Moms in need are asked to call to register
St Luke’s New Life Center is hosting the event to help those in need pick up a diaper bag packed with diapers, baby gear and new and gently used clothing. Pregnant moms and moms with babies under six months years old are invited to call 810-239-8710 to register.
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/13/2020) - New moms and moms to be are invited to a special drive through baby shower in Flint this Wednesday.

St Luke’s New Life Center is hosting the event to help those in need pick up a diaper bag packed with diapers, baby gear and new and gently used clothing.

Pregnant moms and moms with babies under six months years old are invited to call 810-239-8710 to register.

The event will run from 10 am until 2 pm this Wednesday in the parking lot of the St. Luke’s New Life Center at 3115 Lawndale Avenue in Flint.

