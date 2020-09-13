Advertisement

Thousands without power in Genesee County Sunday morning

Thousands of Consumers Energy customers have been without power for a few hours Sunday morning in parts of Genesee County.
Roughly 1,500 Xcel Energy customers in the downtown area were affected by an outage this morning, and crews are now working to restore power.
Roughly 1,500 Xcel Energy customers in the downtown area were affected by an outage this morning, and crews are now working to restore power.(MGN)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of Consumers Energy customers have been without power for a few hours Sunday morning in parts of Genesee County.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the outages are in the Mundy Township and Swartz Creek areas.

Consumers Energy said that crews have been assigned to the outages but have not said what caused them.

According to the outage map, these outages should be restored by late Sunday morning or early afternoon.

