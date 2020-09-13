Thousands without power in Genesee County Sunday morning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of Consumers Energy customers have been without power for a few hours Sunday morning in parts of Genesee County.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the outages are in the Mundy Township and Swartz Creek areas.

Consumers Energy said that crews have been assigned to the outages but have not said what caused them.

According to the outage map, these outages should be restored by late Sunday morning or early afternoon.

