Advertisement

Hospitality industry braces for winter months as coronavirus pandemic continues

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE, Mich. (WJRT)-(09/14/20)-The hospitality industry was hit hard at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

With restaurants and hotels forced to reinvent themselves to stay afloat.

For many that meant taking tables outdoors.

“It’s the second largest employer in the state of Michigan. And a lot of those jobs that were able to be brought back, a lot of those are at risk,” said president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, Justin Winslow.

Winslow said many restaurants and hotels have been able to sustain during the coronavirus pandemic due to the expansion of outdoor seating.

As the summer months wind down, that will come to an end-- leaving many struggling to survive the winter months.

“I got up and left this morning it was 49 degrees when I left my house. That doesn’t feel like outdoor dining to me. And so as that season changes what it a restaurant going to do without decreased efforts on the back end?” he said.

According to MRLA, nearly 5,000 restaurants and hotels are at risk of permanent closure this winter.

There are 200,000 fewer employees in hospitality industry.

62% restaurant operators report higher operating costs since the beginning of the pandemic.

74% restaurant operators don’t expect pre-pandemic sales to return.

Its why MRLA has launched a campaign to help save the industry as the country and state continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is day one of new communication strategy and how we can find a way to basically keep people safe, but to not allow this industry to be completed decimated,”

Winslow said they are working with the state to find a way to expand capacity levels and reassure the public about the industry.

“Knowing that this industry, which has proven so far that it can safely operate under the confines of COVID-19, they need to be given that opportunity to greater degree this fall and winter,” Winslow said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Huntington Bank announces $5 billion initiative to boost Michigan businesses, communities

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan’s portion involves lending, philanthropic and investment commitments over the next five years.

State

Reopening didn’t come soon enough for Lenawee County bowling alley

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has knocked down the pins at a Michigan bowling alley.

News

Consumers Energy is preparing to have the demolition of old power plant online

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
The Weadock Power Plant demolition is set for this Saturday online

Coronavirus

MIOSHA cites Saginaw company, 5 others for serious coronavirus violations

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Saginaw company and five others in Michigan received citations from state regulators over alleged serious coronavirus health and safety violations.

Latest News

News

Landscaping owner, hiring manager have high hopes with new unemployment proposal

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
Some companies that have struggled to fill positions believe they can have success in that are now that the $600 federal payment has come to an end for eligible Michiganders.

News

Midland-based Dow Chemical to shed 6% of workforce amid coronavirus challenges

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Midland-based Dow Chemical, announcing it would shed a full six percent of its workforce following a disappointing second quarter.

Business

Security expert offers tips to businesses on how to de-escalate situations during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
ABC 12 recently brought you the story of a customer spitting on the floor at the We’re Dough Bakery Cookie Café after being asked to wear a mask.

Business

Supplemental unemployment benefits set to expire

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The maximum amount of a weekly benefit will go from $962 dollars a week - back down to $362 a week.

News

Costco sets October opening date for new Midland store

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The opening date is included on the company’s website along with 15 other stores in North America. Hiring began for the store last week.

Coronavirus

Meijer requiring all shoppers to wear face coverings beginning Monday

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The retail giant announced the policy online Friday. It applies both to its 250 supercenters and gas station convenience stores.