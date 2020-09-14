Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - <Dry weather returned to mid-Michigan Sunday.

And we may have to wait until Saturday, before getting wet again.

Overnight, look for our clouds to thin out as drier air moves in, courtesy of a high pressure cell.

Your furnace may click on a few times as we dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunshine will dominate our forecast for the next few days, as that fair weather high pressure area hangs around.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler than normal on Monday, with just some mid to upper 60s.

We’ll warm up a bit on Tuesday with a fine summer day setting up on Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees.

After that, cooler weather returns heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Forecast

Nicer weather to wrap up the weekend in Mid-Michigan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
After some showers and thunderstorms moved through the area last night, our weather will gradually improve throughout the day today and some beautiful September weather is expected as we begin the new work week tomorrow.

Forecast

Rain moves away and nicer weather arrives to wrap up the weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
Rain moves away and nicer weather arrives to wrap up the weekend

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
A cold front will kick up scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight into early Sunday.

Latest News

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT

Forecast

Warmer weekend ahead but with storm chances

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
After a pretty nice day on Friday, we’ll see some more active weather return as we head into the weekend but temperatures will be much warmer both Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast

Warmer but with some storms this weekend

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
Warmer but with some storms this weekend

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT
Warmer weather expected to start the weekend. Some rain and thunderstorms will rumble through mid-Michigan late in the day and overnight.

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT

Forecast

Pleasant weather for Friday, warmer this weekend

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
It was another cool day in Mid-Michigan on Thursday as temperatures were once again more than 10 degrees below normal across the area. Looking ahead, we do see warmer temperatures on the horizon with some more chances for rain and storms this weekend.