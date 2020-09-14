Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - <Dry weather returned to mid-Michigan Sunday.

And we may have to wait until Saturday, before getting wet again.

Overnight, look for our clouds to thin out as drier air moves in, courtesy of a high pressure cell.

Your furnace may click on a few times as we dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunshine will dominate our forecast for the next few days, as that fair weather high pressure area hangs around.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler than normal on Monday, with just some mid to upper 60s.

We’ll warm up a bit on Tuesday with a fine summer day setting up on Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees.

After that, cooler weather returns heading into next weekend.

