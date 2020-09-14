Advertisement

Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000

A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.
A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.(Source: National Archives)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.

RR Auction of Boston says the items were sold during an auction that ended Saturday.

The roughly 2-inch (5 centimeter) long lock of hair was removed during Lincoln’s postmortem examination after he was fatally shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., by John Wilkes Booth.

It was presented to Dr. Lyman Beecher Todd, a Kentucky postmaster and a cousin of Mary Todd Lincoln, the 16th president’s widow.

No information about the buyer was released.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Vinyl outsells CDs for first time since ’80s

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN Staff
Sales of the retro records outpaced those of CDs in the first half of this year, which hasn’t happened since the ’80s.

National

Gulf Coast residents brace for Sally, possible new hurricane

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents prepared for a new weather onslaught Monday as Tropical Storm Sally slowly churned toward them, with forecasters predicting landfall as a hurricane.

National

Seattle's smoky air is health risk

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Experts say Seattle's air quality is a health risk as wildfires continue to burn in the state.

National

Fund the First, a crowdfunding site just for first responders

Updated: 29 minutes ago

National

Amazon to hire 100,000 to keep up with online shopping surge

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said Monday that the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles.

Latest News

National Politics

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus.

National Politics

Democrats try to streamline mail balloting for their voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Democrats are rolling out an expanded online portal that allows people to register to vote and request a mail ballot in their state and even helps digitize their signature on their paperwork.

National Politics

US ambassador to China to step down next month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trade relations between the United States and China soured under the Trump administration, and other disputes followed over technology, human rights and the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

GRAPHIC: Search continues for gunman who shot California deputies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities were continuing to search Monday for a gunman who walked up to a parked sheriff’s squad car and opened fire, critically wounding two Los Angeles County deputies in an ambush recorded on surveillance video.

National

Oregon friends work to save town from flames

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The three friends took their own equipment into town, including a water truck, and traveled throughout the community, putting out fires.