Some mid-Michigan residents receive multiple absentee ballot applications

By Kevin Goff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There’s been some confusion of late, with some mid-Michigan voters receiving multiple ballot applications for the upcoming presidential election.

As many as four ballot applications have been sent in to Mundy Township clerk Tonya Ketzler.

And it’s happening again.

They’re being sent out to mid-Michigan residents by local clerks, the state of Michigan, and other organizations.

Ketzler says any extra applications just mean more work for local city employees.

"If it doesn’t say it’s from their clerk’s office, they really don’t need to send it in.

When you do, you add a lot of confusion."

Filling out more ballot applications doesn’t mean you’ll get more than one ballot, according to Ketzler.

"The qualified voter system through the state of Michigan won’t allow it if you try to send a second ballot. It just won’t print the label.”

Mundy Township officials expect to see a record number of absentee ballots cast this year, perhaps more than 9000.

That’s up from just 1280 for the 2016 presidential election.

But, some people always forget to do one important step to make sure their vote counts.

“If they’re ballot isn’t signed, we have no way of knowing if it came from them. And so, that ballot wouldn’t count. So, signing your ballot is extremely important,” Ketzler commented.

Ketzler assured me, if you drop off your ballot in the mail, there are safeguards in place to track it.

“You can go to the Secretary of State website, and you can look up where your ballot is in the process.”

Ballots are expected to begin being mailed out toward the end of this month.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

