South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota investigators says that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer with his car on Saturday night but actually killed a pedestrian whose body was not found until the next day.

Ravnsborg’s office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident.

The Department of Public Safety said Monday only that he told the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office that he had hit a deer and did not say whether he reported the crash in a 911 call.

The man was identified as 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

He was not found until Sunday morning.

