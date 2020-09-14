Starting today, State of Michigan will post school outbreak information with school names and case numbers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Starting today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will begin reporting outbreak information by school building. The department says they’ll do this in an effort to provide information about COVID-19 in Michigan schools in an accurate and timely fashion.

45 local health departments across the state are collecting data on COVID-19 outbreaks weekly.

“Parents and students should know that if their school is listed, their local health department and school are already investigating. Based on that investigation, people are contacted individually if they were possibly exposed to COVID-19 at school,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. Khaldun is the chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

She added, “Michigan schools are working hard to maintain a safe environment while also providing quality education.”

The information will include K-12, college and university school name, address, number of cases and if the cases involved staff, students or both. The data is posted on the website today will continue each Monday at 3:00 p.m. Students or staff exposed to COVID-19 outside the school building and are not thought to have spread the virus in the school due to quarantine or self-isolation are not included in the data.

This information does not provide a full picture of school outbreaks in the state. Several factors, including the inability to conduct effective contact tracing in certain settings, may cause an underreporting of outbreaks. The absence of outbreaks identified in a school does not mean it isn’t experiencing an outbreak.

Some of the most effective ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 include wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose, social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap for 20 seconds or hand sanitizer, and following capacity restrictions of social gatherings.

Michiganders who are sick or are experiencing symptoms can get tested at several testing sites across the state.

Information around this outbreak is changing constantly. The most updated information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

