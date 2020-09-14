Sunny & Cool

High pressure will help to keep our skies clear today, tonight, and tomorrow. A warm front moving through to the north of us tonight will help to shift our winds tomorrow, bringing in some warmer air. We’ll be a little warmer Tuesday and then warmer still on Wednesday.

Today’s highs will be cool and comfy in the mid 60s! Winds will be out of the N/NE at 5-10mph. We’ll have a lot of sun, but you may catch a few clouds from time to time, and you’ll notice it’s a bit hazy. This is smoke from the wildfires out west.

Tonight skies remain clear with lows below normal in the 40s! Winds will be light and variable, shifting to the S and SW tomorrow at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.

Tomorrow’s highs make it into the lower 70s with highs Wednesday near 80. After sunny conditions tomorrow, we’ll see more clouds move in Wednesday.

Our next chance of rain is Thursday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)

