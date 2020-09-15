AG Nessel announces charges against two officers, one a former Saginaw Police officer

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -(09/15/2020)- During Tuesday’s news conference, Attorney General Dana Nessel made it clear that no one is above the law-- including members of law enforcement.

“We recognize that cases of excessive force are always sensitive and of great concern to the public – but that is particularly so because of the terrible tragedies involving aggressive acts by law enforcement across the country this summer,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

One of those cases of alleged excessive force involves former Saginaw Police Officer Adam Collier.

During the July 11th incident, Collier, who is white, allegedly assaulted a black female detainee twice.

“The first alleged assault took place after she had been handcuffed and was forcefully pushed into the backseat of the patrol car," Nessel said. When Mr Collier was attempting to get her legs into the vehicle while she resisted, he leaned into the backseat and with his right hand, struck the woman on the left side of her face with a closed fist."

Nessel said the second alleged assault took place after they arrived and was inside the sally port at the Saginaw County Jail.

Collier was fired from his position with the Saginaw Police 6 days later.

The Attorney General office has charged Collier with one count of misconduct in office, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a 10-thousand dollars fine, and two counts of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

“The alleged misconduct of Adam Collier and David Lubahn is quite frankly beneath their office. Nessel said. It undermines the credibility of every upstanding officer who serves in this state."

