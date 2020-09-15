Advertisement

Filtered sunshine again today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
With a warm front to the north, we’re going to see temps a little warmer today, milder tonight, and then even warmer tomorrow. Then a passing cold front tomorrow brings a chance for rain and cooler weather to finish the week.

Today’s highs will be in the low 70s! We’ll have sunshine, but just like yesterday, smoke from western wildfires will filter it. We’ll still have some clouds as well. Winds today will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20, helping to bring in the milder air even though we won’t have a ton of sun.

Tonight winds go back to around 10mph with mainly clear skies. Further north you’ll see a little more cloud cover by early tomorrow morning, helping to keep your temps closer to 60. Further south there will be more mid 50s.

Tomorrow we’re making it up near 80 degrees! There will be some sun, but also some clouds and the chance for scattered showers.

We’re then drier and cooler to end the week!

FLINT, Mich.

