FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police are investigating an early morning shooting. It happened at Ballenger Highway just north of Corunna Road on city’s west side. So far police have not released any information. Detectives had the area blocked off for several hours as the processed the scene. Our crews could see several shell casings on the ground.

