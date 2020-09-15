Advertisement

Former Saginaw Police officer faces three charges

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -A former Saginaw Police officer has been charged with three criminal counts for allegedly punching a woman in the Saginaw County Jail.

Adam Collier was arraigned on two assault and battery charges, and one charge of common law offenses. The incident happened on July 11th and the officer was fired from the police force later that week.

The case was investigated by the Michigan State Police and the Saginaw County prosecutor’s office sent the report to the Attorney General’s office for review.

The Attorney General is having a press conference later today to discuss the case.

