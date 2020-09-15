Advertisement

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Our Monday was relatively quiet across Mid-Michigan as a mix of sun, clouds, and haze held overhead.  The haze came courtesy of the wildfires out west.  Temperatures held a bit below average with a northeasterly wind prevailing.  With the clouds thinning out a little bit, temperatures will settle down into the 40s early Tuesday morning.  Our “normal” low is now 51-degrees.

Hazy sunshine will again be the rule across the region for Tuesday.  The sunshine will combine with a freshening south-southwesterly wind to push temperatures into the 70s for the afternoon.  With that warmer breeze holding through Tuesday night, readings early Wednesday will hold in the 50s.  Highs will again be in the 70s Wednesday.  By late Wednesday afternoon, sunshine will be replaced by more clouds and a few showers as a cool front moves in from the northwest.

The end of the workweek will be noticeably cooler as that cool front moves off to our east.  Behind the front, winds will shift in off of Lake Huron.  Even with some sunshine holding, high temperatures Thursday will retreat into the 60s.  Friday’s high temperatures may have to fight to hit 60-degrees as the onshore breeze persists.  That chilly wind is also likely to stir up some cloud cover and, perhaps, a few sprinkles or brief showers during the afternoon. - JR

